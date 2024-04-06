The Examiner
How new painter Latham Thigpen prepared for his first Archibald Prize entry

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated April 6 2024 - 1:37pm, first published 12:00pm
Latham Thigpen is taking on the Archibald Prize, Australia's most prestigious portrait prize, with his portrait of Liberal MP Bridget Archer. Picture by Phillip Biggs
When Latham Thigpen retired five years ago, he took up painting: first it was landscapes - scenes of early morning light washing the waters off Bicheno - then it was portraits, mostly of smiling grandkids. Now it's Australia's most prestigious art prize.

