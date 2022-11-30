Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer has once again crossed the floor to vote against her party - this time on a censure motion against former prime minister Scott Morrison.
Labor moved the motion against Mr Morrison after it was revealed that he had secretly sworn himself into six ministries in 2020 without the knowledge of his senior colleagues serving in those ministries.
A review of the matter found that it was unnessary for Mr Morrison to appoint himself to the extra roles and that it undermined public confidence in the government.
Ms Archer in Parliament on Wednesday said Mr Morrison's actions sat outside the expectations of the public.
"Supporting the censure is strictly, for me, calling out actions that are disrespectful to this very institution," she said.
"The member for Cook is to be commended for much of his endemic leadership in Australia, but a move to ensure direct power was quietly held over a number of portfolios unbeknownst to our own party, our own ministers and to the Australian public was entirely unnecessary."
Ms Archer said she did not accept any of the explanations put forward by Mr Morrison for his actions.
"I'm deeply disappointed by the lack of genuine apology, or more importantly, understanding of the impact of these decisions," she said.
Ms Archer said she was obligated to support Labor's motion in the interests of the Liberal Party's statement of values.
"We believe in the rule of law," she said.
"Democracy depends upon self-discipline, obedience to the law and the honest administration of the law."
In her contribution, Tasmanian Labor senator Helen Polley said Mr Morrison had undermined public trust.
