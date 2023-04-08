At a time when the naysayers, or the 'noalition' as they have been dubbed, have eroded the Liberal Party's standing with the public, Archer has been a breath of fresh air and a living example of what the party can look like at its best. She has demonstrated that if the Liberal Party had reasonable, centre-right-based principles, it could still be a force for good in Australian politics. Unfortunately, Archer gets opposition from within the Liberal Party, battling her every step of the way. If the Liberal Party followed her stance on the federal integrity commission and the Indigenous Voice it could be a force for positive change. Bridget Archer is an example of how the Liberal Party can still be successful in politics. Right now, the Liberals couldn't win a chook-raffle or run a primary school fete.