The Liberal Party has "clear" lessons to learn from last year's election defeat and the recent Aston by-election before it can be considered "electable", Member for Bass, Bridget Archer has said.
In a radio interview on Wednesday morning about her and her party's diverging stances on the indigenous voice to parliament, Ms Archer said recent electoral performance showed that the Liberal Party was not resonating with the electorate.
"I think the lesson we have to learn from, certainly the 2022 election and the byelection, is that people are not seeing themselves reflected in us," she said.
She was "disappointed", but not surprised about, the party's stance on the indigenous voice and its decision to join the 'No' campaign in the upcoming referendum.
"I think we have seen for many, many months now a sort of soft 'No' campaign being rolled out across the country, and so in that respect, I don't think it was surprising that that was the position that was ultimately decided upon," she said.
The discussion came after Liberal federal frontbencher Julian Leeser resigned from the shadow ministry over the party' stance, and after former Liberal indigenous affairs minister, Ken Wyatt, said he had ripped up his party membership card.
Her views were in contrast to senior state Liberal Party figures that have expressed doubt over the 'Yes' campaign.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said he wanted constitutional recognition for indigenous Australians, but he had concerns and "unanswered doubts" over the proposed changes.
He said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had handled the debate in a "cack-handed" manner.
"The Prime Minister hasn't really satisfied a range of concerns that a lot of good people around the country have expressed around the way in which inserting this change into the Constitution would play out in practice," Mr Ferguson said.
Asked about Ms Archer's comments that the Liberal Party needed to learn more from its recent electoral defeats - Tasmania is the last state in the country still governed by conservatives - Mr Ferguson pointed out that his party expanded its vote in the state in the 2022 federal election.
"We saw a swing to the Liberal Party here, which was certainly in contrast to the rest of the nation," he said.
Ms Archer said there was room for different opinions in the party.
"I think people don't want robots going to Canberra to represent them, I don't think that they want people who are incapable of individual thought or incapable of listening to diverse views."
"We should have a parliament that represents the diversity of views across the country."
