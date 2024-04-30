So, what's next for the Cataract Gorge chairlift renewal project?

A renewed chairlift at Cataract Gorge is back on the council agenda.
The Gorge Scenic Chairlift was built in 1972, and its owners approached the City of Launceston council early 2024 with plans for a new one claiming the 52-year-old infrastructure had reached the end of its life.
The new chairlift would be longer than what is currently in place, and requires the installation of two new stations.
Councillors failed to reach a consensus over a decision to start the renewal project during a meeting at the start of April.
They were asked to give acting chief executive officer Shane Eberhardt permission to provide the chairlift owners written consent to lodge a development application - necessary as Cataract Gorge is public land.
Mr Eberhardt spiked the agenda item to allow further discussion, and councillors will now be asked to provide their in-principle support - that is, supporting the general idea - to the project on May 2.
To this end, council planning officers have laid out the next steps in the process to ensure the gorge is treated with care as "ultimately the Gorge belongs to Launceston".
The council planning officers also cited a 2015 Cataract Gorge management plan, which stated the council will "as much as is necessary and as little as possible" in managing the gorge, and to respect "the natural integrity of the Reserve".
The first step will be for the council to give up its rights to use the land necessary for the new chairlift through a public disposal of interest process.
Residents are able to make formal objections during this process, and if the council proceeds with the disposal, appeal that decision to a tribunal on a public interest basis.
This will also require the chairlift operators to provide further details than initially presented to councillors, with the exact dimensions and location of infrastructure for the new chairlift required.
Once that has settled the council will then be able to grant a new lease or licence to the chairlift operators, as the existing licence will be terminated.
The next step is for the council's chief executive to provide written consent to the chairlift owners to lodge a development application - which was where the previous attempt failed.
This development application will then be assessed by the council, before construction can begin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.