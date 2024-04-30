'Come and reflect': Service to commemorate the mothers no longer around

Mother's Day can be hard when your loved ones are no longer in your life, however you do not have to experience it alone.
Those who are separated from their mother, or motherly figure, are invited to attend a service at Carr Villa Memorial Park on Friday, May 10 ahead of Mother's Day.
Carr Villa business leader Eve Gibbons said the service would offer attendees the chance to quietly contemplate and find support among like-minded people.
"Mother's Day is a significant day for the site" she said.
"Mother's Day, Christmas and birthdays can be really challenging for those that have lost loved ones.
"Our team wanted to explore ways in which we could further support visitors who are paying respects to their loved ones."
Those who still have living mothers, but live apart from them are also invited to attend.
"Sometimes families do live apart," Ms Gibbons said.
"It's also an opportunity for those people to come and reflect."
The non-religious service will mark the first time such an event has been held at Carr Villa, with plans for a similar event to be held in September ahead of Father's Day.
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the service, and Mother's Day more broadly, was a chance to reflect on the contributions .
"It's a way to celebrate those mothers and motherly figures that that aren't here anymore,
"To celebrate the fact that they still have huge impacts and continue to have influence on people's lives.
"People's morals and their values are generally set by those who are around them as they grow and develop."
The service will be held from 10.30am at the chapel near Quarantine Road.
Those who plan to attend are asked to notify the council by phoning 03 6323 3600, as space at the chapel is limited.
