'It's really invasive': Launceston's brutal rental property market

Potential renters have told The Examiner it takes almost more effort to apply for a rental in Launceston than for a housing loan.
According to one property-seeker, Angela*, gaps in the Tasmanian housing plan make finding a rental property in Launceston difficult.
Angela asked to remain anonymous to avoid jeopardising her chances of finding a property.
"My partner and I have applied for several properties and have been unsuccessful, " Angela said.
"Both my partner and I are employed and have stable incomes."
Admittedly, she and her partner have no rental history and have recently been house-sitting and boarding with family.
"It's like when you're looking for work, and you don't have the experience, so the person with the experience kind of gets it, I suppose, " she said.
Angela and her partner do have a pet, although the places they have applied to consider allowing pets.
Unsure of what prevented the couple from getting a rental, she asked a real estate agent.
"When I spoke with them, this person from the real estate agent told me that they guaranteed me that it wasn't an income issue," Angela said.
But when pressed, the real estate agent wouldn't pinpoint why Angela was rejected.
Other potential renters who spoke with The Examiner recognised Angela's struggle to find a home as similar to their experiences.
Angela and others highlighted how invasive the process is when giving your private information to real estate agencies.
"I'm not against online applications, but I actually prefer to fill out hard copies of the applications because online is really invasive," Angela said.
Angela mentioned that her partner brought up the example of the Optus hacking scandal and the ensuing leak of people's data.
"These online real estate platforms have your passports, Medicare cards, credit history, bank account information, and current balance, " she said.
Angela commented that applying for a rental these days "takes almost more effort than a housing loan."
As the search for a rental became more desperate, Angela feared she may become homeless.
When she contacted Anglicare for assistance, she thought they might help with private rentals for those in need, but the best they had on offer was going to a shelter.
Angela also expressed dismay over the cost of rental properties currently available.
"What kind of person can afford a $700 per week property?
"The places that come up under or about the $400 per week mark are very competitive and are snapped up very quickly," she said.
If Angela is still looking for a rental, as winter approaches, she may consider sharing housing, but she says she would prefer not to live with strangers.
"Renting just a room these days is like $200 with bills on top, so it's tough to justify, " she said.
Price gouging by landlords taking advantage of the housing shortage is also frustrating for people like Angela seeking a rental.
Angela said that she supports caps on "absurd" rental prices and restrictions on the number of Airbnbs.
*Pseudonym to protect identity.
