What is Modern Slavery? Women's Legal Service Tasmania provides answers

What is Modern Slavery? And what is the link between mental health and family law?
This week is Law Week, and Women's Legal Service Tasmania is holding a series of public educational events to answer these questions and raise awareness about family violence and sexual harassment.
Women's Legal Service Tasmania is a non-profit organisation that offers free and confidential legal advice and referrals throughout Tasmania. It has offices in Burnie, Hobart, and Launceston.
A 'Mental Health and Family Law' event at Head to Health will occur from 10:30 am until 11:30 am on Tuesday, May 21. It will examine the intersection between mental health and family law.
A practising lawyer will welcome members of the public to learn more about mental health's impact on family violence.
From 11:30 am until 1 pm on Wednesday, May 22, there will be an event at Fingal Neighbourhood House called 'Snags and Sexual Harassment'.
This event will examine how gender equality benefits businesses and how safe, fair, and equal workplaces promote productivity and loyalty and reduce workplace risks and harm.
A BBQ lunch will be held, and a workplace sexual harassment lawyer from Women's Legal Service Tasmania will discuss her work experiences.
The third event, 'What is Modern Slavery?', will be at 6 pm at Tatler Lane by Sweetbrew.
Some experts have estimated there are 21 to 45 million people trapped in some form of modern slavery today. This crime is also known as modern-day slavery and is often linked to human trafficking.
The public is encouraged to purchase a drink while discussing this topic and its implications for the Launceston community.
This event is expected to be attended by a panel of high-profile experts, including a representative from the Commonwealth Attorney General.
Verity Quill, Financial Literacy Officer at Women's Legal Service Tasmania, said, "Events like these are about raising awareness and seeing if businesses can run one of our programs or let them know about our free service.
"Whilst we're using Law Week to raise more of our profile, we do this work every day. This is our bread and butter.
"We are trying to do community legal education. This is what we're passionate about. Getting the knowledge out there," Ms Quill said.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Men's Referral Service 1300 776 491; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Women's Legal Service Tasmania 1800 682 468.
