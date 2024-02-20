Tenants' union supports pets in rentals, but real estate body wants answers

The Liberal government's rental reform policy, which would allow pets in rentals if it is re-elected, was backed by the Tenants' Union of Tasmania.
However, the Real Estate Institute of Tasmania (REIT) said they were concerned by a "lack of detail" in the policy.
Tenant's Union of Tasmania principal solicitor Ben Bartl said it was "Australia's best practice" to allow pets in rentals.
"The majority of states and territories have introduced a model where the renter is allowed to have a pet," Mr Bartl said.
"If the landlord believes that there are good reasons to exclude the pet, the landlord has to go to a court or tribunal to make that argument."
Victoria, the Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, the Northern Territory and South Australia all allow pets in rental properties.
New South Wales and Western Australia announced they will change the law to allow pets.
Mr Bartl said there were several reasons why this reform has taken so long.
"One being that renting has historically been a transitional phase," he said.
"The last decade in particular has shown that with the price of property becoming as expensive as it has, it's just more and more difficult for people to buy their first home.
"That means people are having to rent for longer, and part of that is you want to put down roots; that includes buying a pet and having it as a companion."
REIT chief executive Michelle Tynan said the policy was too broad, and could have "unintended consequences" for the people it's trying to help.
"We are yet to receive any indicative policy framework on just how this will work," Ms Tynan said.
"Reforms in other states have seen an exodus of rental providers as they believe it is another erosion of their rights as the property owner.
"In the current housing crisis, this could have serious consequences for the already tight rental market in Tasmania."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said people should not have to choose between a place to live and the pet they love.
"This is a policy that is fair and reasonable," Mr Rockliff said.
"As Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, pets are many peoples greatest friend and companions."
He said legislation would act on the policy in the first 100 days of the re-election of a majority Liberal government.
Ms Tynan said other state jurisdictions have also laboured with efficient and timely hearings for pet application refusals.
"This promise, compounded with supply issues and cost of living pressures, may result in more upward pressure on the already tenuous affordability of rents in Tasmania."
