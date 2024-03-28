'We need to do better': Rockliff to form coalition to stay in government

After calling an early state election to regain majority government, Jeremy Rockliff is now in talks to form a minority government in a coalition with Independents and the Jacqui Lambie Network.
More than 80 per cent of the vote has been counted since election night on March 23.
With the House of Representatives expanding from 25 to 35 members, the major parties need at least 18 elected candidates to achieve majority. Neither of them are anywhere close.
While some seats are still contested, it looks like 13 Liberal candidates will be elected against Labor's 10.
Leaders Jeremy Rockliff and Rebecca White completely ruled out coalition governments when The Examiner spoke to them earlier this month.
Now under threat of another election, Mr Rockliff confirmed on March 28 that conversations are continuing with the Jacqui Lambie Network.
"Jacqui and I have spoken a couple of times since the election and of course look forward to catching up in the not too distant future," he said.
Having previously criticised the Labor-Green accord from 2010-2014 as "a coalition of chaos", the Premier said he was confident that crossbenchers and minor parties could be united in a majority.
Mr Rockliff is open to negotiate with just about everyone in fact, except for the Greens.
"We won't be trading ministries or doing deals with the Greens, I was very upfront and honest about that prior to the election," he said.
"I have every confidence that I'll be able to work with not only the Jacqui Lambie Network and the members that are elected, but also the independents as well."
Mr Rockliff acknowledged that his push to build a stadium at Macquarie Point had been polarising, but his position hasn't shifted in the week after the election.
"We will push ahead but it's in the planning system and there is a lot to work through when it comes to Macquarie Point," he said.
"My view is that we can work through the stadium with the new Parliament and I'm very excited about that opportunity."
The Premier said Tasmanians had spoken with their vote, giving his government "a bit of a kick".
"We need to do better as a government and that was a very clear message and I reflected on that on election night and indeed the following day as well," he said.
Tasmanian Labor leader Rebecca White stepped down this week after seven years in the role.
Ms White led the party to three consecutive state elections but was unable to break the Liberal's winning streak.
"Being a leader of a political party, Leader of the Opposition in Ms White's case, is a very, very challenging and difficult task," Mr Rockliff said.
"I believe that Ms White can hold her head up high and I wish her well with future endeavours."
