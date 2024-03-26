Rebecca White stands down from Labor leadership

The Tasmanian Labor Party will appoint a new leader after Rebecca White stepped down on Tuesday.
Ms White made the announcement at a media conference in Richmond, just days after conceding defeat in the March 23 state election.
"It has been an enormous privilege to hold this position and I am grateful for the support of my colleagues and our broader membership for so many years," she said.
"I am proud of the campaign we ran this election and the work so many across our movement put in to try and deliver a change of government. Unfortunately we fell short and as leader I take responsibility.
"It is time for a new leader to take on the opportunity of guiding our great party with the ambition to form government at the next election."
Ms White led the party to three consecutive state elections.
She stepped down from the leadership after the 2021 election and was briefly replaced by David O'Byrne before reassuming the role just months later.
She was convincingly re-elected by Lyons voters in Saturday's poll.
Ms White said she was looking forward to spending more time with family.
"I want to pay particular thanks to my family who have stood with me throughout the highs and the lows," she said.
"Mia and Hudson have never known a time when I wasn't busy with my work and I look forward to spending more time watching them grow up and eating too much chocolate with them this Easter.
"I would like to thank very much the people of Lyons for placing their trust in me again. I will continue to work on their behalf in the Tasmanian Parliament and my office in Sorell remains open and accessible to any constituent who needs a hand."
