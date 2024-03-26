The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rebecca White stands down from Labor leadership

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated March 26 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca White fronting media on Tuesday. Picture by Matt Maloney
Rebecca White fronting media on Tuesday. Picture by Matt Maloney

The Tasmanian Labor Party will appoint a new leader after Rebecca White stepped down on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.