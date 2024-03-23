2024 state election: Our final interviews with Rockliff and White

After five longs weeks, the election season is almost at an end.
As polling booths close and votes are counted, we're releasing our final three interviews with Jeremy Rockliff and Rebecca White.
The Examiner editor Craig Thomson sat down with the party leaders last week to ask questions submitted by our readers.
In the video below, Mr Rockliff and Ms White said if they were elected but couldn't form majority, they wouldn't be creating a coalition with minor parties.
The Premier said the Liberals were "the only party" that could achieve majority government.
"The Tasmanian people elected a majority government in 2021. We had two people that left our team and we were in a minority government," he said.
"That's not what Tasmanians voted for. And so, why I've called this election is to restore the certainty and stability that Tasmania needs and deserves."
Rebecca White said Labor wouldn't be doing any deals with the minor parties.
"There will only be Labor ministers in my cabinet and we will be implementing our plan whether we are in majority or minority," she said.
"I think Tasmanians need to have confidence that if they vote for the Labor Party, that's what they get in government."
In the next video, they were asked how they'd improve access to health care in regional Tasmania.
Ms White said she considered the issue a priority.
"We've talked a lot about expanding services at our 18 regional hospitals, making them available for 24/7 access for people who need urgent health care treatment," she said.
"This is going to make a big difference for people who live outside the cities."
Mr Rockliff said the state government was stepping in where the federal government had not.
"We're going to have a GP guarantee where we have a pool of GPs who can spring into action when there is a vacancy or a hard to staff area," he said.
"We're also encouraging young Tasmanians and people from interstate to come to Tasmania and actually go into general practice."
And in our final interview, the party leaders were questioned on how their governments would alleviate state debt.
Ms White said Tasmania's finances were in "a very bad condition".
"One of the things we can do to start tackling our growing debt and deficit problem is to have a productive economy," she said.
"That's where we see hydro working for us to underpin economic activity across the state."
Mr Rockliff said Tasmania already had the lowest net debt per capita in Australia.
"We've always had prudent financial management," he said.
"Our political opponents are outspending us two to one. Their promises are frankly unaffordable."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.