The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

2024 state election: Our final interviews with Rockliff and White

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated March 23 2024 - 5:33pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor leader Rebecca White and Premier Jeremy Rockliff. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Phillip Biggs
Labor leader Rebecca White and Premier Jeremy Rockliff. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Phillip Biggs

After five longs weeks, the election season is almost at an end.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.