White rules out carving a Labor path to power as the Premier seeks deals

Rebecca White has conceded the Tasmanian state election, saying that there was no path for Labor to form government.
"It's clear that [the Liberals] have won more seats and on the basis of that, I think it's unlikely that we can win government," the Labor leader said on Sunday.
"I've been really clear that we've been seeking the endorsement of the community to form government, I've been equally clear that we won't be doing any deals."
Earlier in the day, Jeremy Rockliff said he was actively doing deals with potential crossbench members but ruled out doing deals with the Greens.
"Whatever the makeup of the parliament is, we will work constructively to deliver that certainty and stability that Tasmanians voted for," he said.
Although the Jacqui Lambie Network (JLN) is poised to secure a seat in Braddon, and remains a chance for seats each in Bass and Lyons, no JLN candidates have emerged as clear front runners.
Ms White said she wouldn't put words in Jacqui Lambie's mouth, saying "she can speak for herself about whether her candidates are going to support Jeremy Rockliff's government".
Jacqui Lambie refused to respond to multiple requests for comment on Sunday.
Ms White described Mr Rockliff's victory speech on Saturday as "desperate" and "premature", but said the ball was in the Liberal leader's court to take the next step of demonstrating he had the support of the expanded 35-member parliament.
"Convention will dictate that the governor would ask the Premier to form government whether it's in the parliament or with the support of the crossbench... I respect that outcome," she said.
Ms White said it was premature to speculate on her future as the Labor leader.
"Those conversations are conversations that will be had once we have the final outcome," she said.
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff said the Labor had "gifted" the government to the Liberals.
"Instead of considering their options and working with the crossbench, Labor appears to have picked internal politics over possibly and action," she said.
"They've abandoned renters, homeless people, patients and paramedics, and the LGBTIQA+ community to an even more conservative and heartless Liberal government."
