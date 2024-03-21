The Greens candidates 'making a positive change' in Bass this election

Eighty-two politicians have been elected to Bass over the division's 115 years. Just three of them were Greens candidates.
The party is in contention to boost that number to four if its lead candidate Cecily Rosol is elected, but she's not the only one on the ballot.
Unlike the major parties, it's released a preferred voting list for its candidates rather than leaving the order up to personal discretion.
While the party has focused on championing Cecily Rosol, The Examiner wanted to hear why the other six candidates were running.
Having moved to Tasmania in 1988 with her partner, Anne Layton-Bennett has worked as a florist and as a librarian but now finds herself as a freelance writer.
She was inspired to join the party following its support for community opposition to the Tamar Valley pulp mill.
"The Greens are caring, creative and socially responsible and they recognise adapting to the challenges presented by climate change is key to Tasmania's economic security and prosperity," she said.
A public school teacher by trade, Calum Hendry has focused on "ensuring every person has access to the things they need to live a good life" through universal access to healthcare, housing and education.
"Too many people are struggling to make ends meet, while the big corporations, banks and property investors are making record profits," he said.
Carol Barnett has joined the election race after 30 years of work in health and the arts.
As a nurse, Ms Barnett said she'd witnessed firsthand the decline in quality of services at public and private hospitals and believed the Greens' health policies had potential to change the system.
"Our planet and community are facing critical health and environmental challenges, and I believe that by championing the Greens' policies across the board, we can make a significant difference," she said.
A UTAS student studying a Bachelor of Arts in politics and policy, Lauren Ball takes the fourth spot on the Greens' list for Bass.
Having been involved in School Strike 4 Climate and Amnesty International activities at Launceston College, Ms Ball said she wanted to increase youth engagement in political and social movements.
"I stand for strengthening protections for LGBTQIA+ people, including a meaningful ban on conversion practices in Tasmania," she said.
Currently working as a policy adviser for Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson, Jack Fittler is now taking his own steps into the world of politics.
The father of two has committed to fight for renters' rights, a fully funded health system and an end to native forest logging.
"I'm an avid fly-fisherman who spends a lot of time in lutruwita/Tasmania's wilderness, and understand the importance of protecting nature from inappropriate development projects like heli-tourism in the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area," he said.
Hailing from South Australia, Tom Hall moved to Launceston in 2003 to begin a career as a medical doctor.
He joined the Greens in 2016 motivated by "frustration of the mismanagement of Tasmania's environment, economy, and society by the major parties".
"Which I've since learned is a direct result of stubborn ideology, necessary favours for donors and mates, and incompetence," he said.
The Greens' lead candidate for Bass. Having worked as a counsellor, registered nurse, and foster carer, Cecily Rosol is ready to tackle state politics once again.
She last ran in the 2021 election, scoring 691 votes and one per cent of the vote.
"I'm passionate about making positive change for the community, which is why I'm running for Parliament," she said.
