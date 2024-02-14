'The party for today': Greens announce early election campaign

The Tasmanian Greens are ready to hit the streets as an early election has been called.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced on February 14 Tasmanians would be required to cast a vote on March 23, more than a year earlier than expected.
Seizing the balance of power is a must for the Greens, who wish to claim a seat in every electorate, and a second in Franklin and Clark.
Tasmanian Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff said after 10 years of watching the Liberals, she felt "incredibly positive and energised" for an election.
"Tasmanian people want a government that will fix up the health crisis, provide them with affordable housing and in a climate crisis, stops logging and burning native forests," Dr Woodruff said.
"We've got a great campaign ready to go. We're talking to people across Bass and across Tasmania about this generational opportunity for change."
She said most importantly, they want to win back the seats of Bass and Lyons.
"We want to hold the balance of power at the next election so that we can hold the government to account and make real change on the issues Tasmanians care about," Dr Woodruff said.
Dr Woodruff said it was "devastating" Mr Rockliff failed to deliver on the urgent response to the Commission of Inquiry's recommendations.
"There's no doubt this election campaign will throw that timeline totally out of the water," she said.
But Attorney-General Guy Barnett ensured work was continuing to implement the recommendations of the inquiry on schedule.
"Our government has approved the drafting of legislation to implement a range of recommendations related to the justice system, and my Department has already commenced work on the legislative program," Mr Barnett said.
"Reforms currently being progressed include amendments to the Criminal Code and other legislation to broaden the scope of child sex offences, improve the process for pre-trial rulings, improve the law in relation to jury directions, and clarify that consent in not a mitigating factor in sentencing for child sex offences."
Dr Woodruff said the Greens were "the party for today", and were focused on issues young people faced every day.
"When we say we'll do things, that's what we do. They can trust us to fight for the change on the things they really care about," she said.
