'Huge potential': Will the Devils have an impact at the grassroots level?

Ever since the draft was introduced, hopeful AFL prospects from Tasmania knew one thing: they would have to move to the mainland.
With no AFL or AFLW team and no VFL equivalent for more than a decade, the pathway towards the pinnacle of the sport has been more complicated for Tasmanians than those in other states.
However, after Monday night's launch of the Tasmania Devils by the Tasmania Football Club, Hillwood coach Jake Pearce believes the next generation will be the biggest winners.
"I see huge potential and I think the more development for young kids - we want to keep the kids in the game for longer - it gives them something to aspire to," he said.
"Instead of finishing their pathway at 18, they get an extra couple of years, which I think is huge for their development."
Following the agreement from the AFL to give Tasmania a licence for a team, the state's sport body has removed the Tasmanian State League from 2025, opting for a regional model instead.
With the new structure will come a rebuffed and more extensive pathway for junior footballers across the state and Pearce - who also coached in under-16s last year - said it would inject new-found optimism into community clubs that will have a massive role to play.
"I spoke to the boys from the footy club about the new Tassie team coming through and if you're a small club like we are, but you're united, you can do great things," he said.
"Once everyone comes together, who knows what we can achieve."
Pointing to the impact that the Tasmania JackJumpers have had on community basketball in the state, Pearce sees no reason why the same can't happen to help revitalise football.
"I'm actually lost for words a little bit, it's just been so long," he said.
"Growing up you support a team (on the mainland) and now you can support a team that feels like it is definitely your own.
"I've got a little daughter myself and to be able to take her now to the games without having to travel to the mainland and things like that.
"It's going to unite us and I'm super keen to watch what the future holds."
