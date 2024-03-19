'Actually a real animal': How the Warner Bros and AFL agreement played out

One of the biggest questions leading up to the Tasmanian AFL launch was: how can the Devils moniker be used?
With Warner Bros. Discovery owning the intellectual property of the animal due to their famous cartoon character, it was always seemingly an issue.
However, with the name officially revealed on Monday, March 18, chair of the Tasmania Football Club Grant O'Brien gave an insight into what was "quite a process".
"We knew early days that Warner Brothers owned the IP [intellectual property] and trademarks for our animal, so we knew that we'd need to deal through them to be able to use the name that was universally heralded as the name for our team," he said.
"It's unique to us and has many of the characteristics that we hope our club will have moving forward."
He described the early days of discussions as "a bit tricky" but once Warner Bros. Discovery learned of the legitimacy of the devil itself, things became easier.
"When it got to the point of them understanding that the Tasmanian devil was actually a real animal, things freed up," he said.
"They understood why we were so keen to have our own animal represent the team.
"It went down to the wire, [executive director] Kath [McCann] god bless her, was riding this all the way to the weekend, so it got done, as these things do inevitably, at the last minute, but we were confident we'd get there and that they'd co-operate and they've been fantastic."
No money changed hands between the AFL and Warner Bros. Discovery in the formal agreement, which effectively sees the two share the intellectual property.
O'Brien explained that the Tasmania Football Club and the AFL had to be very hands on when it came to explaining how crucial the devil was to the team.
"I grew up here lucky enough understanding what a Tasmanian devil was but most of us probably grew up watching Warner Brothers cartoons and seeing this thing spinning around, so I get it," he said.
"The message I'd like to give is that they've done the right thing by us and they've done it in the right spirit."
News of the deal was confirmed by the AFL just six minutes after the name was officially revealed through a media release.
It read: "Warner Bros. Discovery and the AFL have come to an amicable agreement and look forward to seeing footy fans across Tasmania support the AFL's newest football club, the Tasmania Devils. The 'Devils' will no doubt be a club that unites the state and showcases the best of Tasmania."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.