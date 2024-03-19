Tassie footy fans having a Devil of a time with social media feedback

If the Tasmania Football Club can generate as much support for their performances as reaction to their branding, they should be filling venues from day one.
While the reaction to the name, logo, guernsey and colours announced on Monday was undoubtedly mixed, it was also emphatic with social media posts generating huge responses.
Some complained that the design was dragged straight out of the QVMAG archives and others lamented the loss of the Turbo Chooks, but many praised the designs for capturing and honouring Tasmania's proud footy heritage.
Others said anything was preferable to relocations for North Melbourne or Gold Coast with one summarising: "Tasmania wins. Australia wins."
The announcement on the AFL's Facebook page generated 3400 comments in just 16 hours.
The Examiner's report of the launch also provoked plenty of response.
While it was both positive and negative, one reader responded to complaints about the name being predictable and unimaginative by referring to another national Tasmanian sporting team named after an endemic species: "Everyone laughed at the JackJumpers and look at them now. Get on with it."
"It's a bit ummm bland," wrote one reader. "Surely we could have come up with something better than this tired old thing?"
Another comment said: "I love how people are bagging out the 'new' design when it's the exact same design the Tasmanian footy team has been playing in for years."
"The T and map have had their days," said a reader, with one former student of Campbell Town District High School pointing out that the colours used are the same as the school's house teams Macquarie, Elizabeth and Campbell.
Some likened the 'T' logo to the 'S' badge on Superman's chest while others questioned how much was needed to pay to use the Tasmanian Devils' name.
With uncertainty still surrounding a venture tied to a $715 million stadium lacking universal support, one reader pointed out: "Devils could be extinct before they get a chance to start if Labor get in this weekend."
"SUPPORT the TEAM ... NOT the STADIUM!" said another.
However, many respondents heaped praise on the designs.
"I love the MAP! I love tradition," wrote one.
Another said: "Love the name, love the colours ... Great job to all."
Attention even turned to the club song with a reader asking: "Will they now compose a song based on some corny tune from the 1800s/early 1900s like most other teams?"
