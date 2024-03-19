The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

Tassie footy fans having a Devil of a time with social media feedback

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated March 19 2024 - 3:34pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tassie Devils guernsey is unveiled at UTAS Stadium on Monday. Picture by Craig George
The Tassie Devils guernsey is unveiled at UTAS Stadium on Monday. Picture by Craig George

If the Tasmania Football Club can generate as much support for their performances as reaction to their branding, they should be filling venues from day one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.