Young Bombers on track to follow footsteps of historic AFL draft

Following in the footsteps of a historic draft haul, two Launceston talents are making serious cases to be an AFL player in 2025.
Seven months after Colby McKercher (North Melbourne), Ryley Sanders (Western Bulldogs), James Leake (GWS) and Arie Schoenmaker (St Kilda) all got recruited, two North Launceston products helped the Tasmania Devils' boys defeat Dandenong by 50 points on Saturday.
Oscar Van Dam was dominant in his new midfield role, having returned to the Devils despite being too old for the under-18 Talent League.
With a ruling in place that allows players with interest from AFL clubs to continue in the development competition, Van Dam has taken the chance to add to his résumé of strong performances, having started strongly with the Bombers in the Tasmanian State League.
The former Queechy High and Launceston College student started the year with a three-month stint in Melbourne, training with Melbourne Demons' VFL affiliates Casey.
Devils coach Jeromey Webberley said "it was a no-brainer" to bring the former defender back into the fold.
"When he started to attract some interest, we thought it'd be a fantastic opportunity for him to come back into the Coates League and be provided with an opportunity with us," Webberley said.
"But it's also great for North Launceston to be so accommodating in allowing one of their star players to come back in and have some opportunity with the Tasmanian Devils.
"Credit to Oscar, he's got himself into some fantastic form this year."
Webberley praised Van Dam's character which has allowed him to come back in perhaps career-best form, adding that his own role was to keep the on-baller's time at the Devils "not over-complicated".
Meanwhile, Van Dam's teammate - both at the Devils and the Bombers - Oliver Dean could be hot property among AFL clubs come November.
The 201-centimetre ruck-forward's draft prospects were given a big boost when he was selected for the AFL Academy in a game against Coburg.
McKercher, number two pick of the 2023 draft, was a member of the AFL Academy.
Webberley said Dean's time with the Devils is an opportunity for the 17-year-old to learn how to use his great size.
"For Ollie, we know he's tall, but it's about him playing tall and being nice and aggressive and consistent with his aerial dominance and marking," he said.
"Over the last couple of weeks, Ollie's taken real steps forward with his aerial presence around the ground.
"He's probably been a little bit inconsistent over the course of the last 18 months with that, but I really feel like the last two weeks he has started having a major impact on the game because of that, his last two weeks have been outstanding.
"Clearly he's in the national academy for a reason."
