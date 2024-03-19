'Shouldn't be stopped': Devils obliterate membership goal ahead of election

Only 12 hours after their historic launch, Tasmania Football Club chair Grant O'Brien was in shock.
Having set an initial target of 20,000 foundation members following the unveiling of the Devils moniker, colours and guernsey, O'Brien stood alongside Jack Riewoldt, Alister Nicholson and Emma Humphries to announce the figure had surpassed 75,000.
"Everyone attached to the club has been completely blown away by the immediate response," O'Brien said.
"It's probably not totally unsurprising given the passion for footy and the passion among Tasmanians for this team that existed but still those numbers are extraordinary."
O'Brien said he would not put a lid on expectations from here on.
"We set a target of 40,000 by the end of October and we were a little nervous about that to be honest., I mean, how do you really know?" he said.
"There's no stake in the ground, there's no folding our tent and saying, 'well 75,000 is a good number', we want to make ourselves available to everyone who wants to be part of this club."
He added that many who signed up were Tasmanians living on the mainland with at least one viewer tuning in from the small Asian nation of Brunei.
O'Brien believed that the vast audience was symbolic of the ethos of the team, which he said would continue to represent the whole state even if the new stadium and training facilities will be based in Hobart.
"It provides a connection point for Tasmanians no matter where they are and what we've tried to do as a board is work really hard to represent ourselves all around the state," he said.
"What Jack (Riewoldt) did in terms of his fabric work and the community events put a really big message out there that we're serious about not talking about it but actually doing it and we've got to carry that through.
"That's why on the jumper it's a state, it's not Hobart, it's a state that this club represents."
With the state election looming on Saturday, March 23, the infrastructure required to come along with Tasmania's introduction the AFL and AFLW is proving a hot button issue.
O'Brien suggested the "invaluable" flood of support had the potential to encourage those unsure about the club that it was a positive.
"Ultimately, people will make up their mind," he said.
"The election we've said is up to the people and the people who decide, but I think with what the club has got, and what we've seen in terms of the public reaction, I don't think it can [be stopped]," he said.
"But it shouldn't be stopped, because it's what the people want and they voted with their phones and credit cards and those sorts of things."
Remaining apolitical, Riewoldt said the club were planning to continue moving forwards irrespective of the election result.
"We can't sit back and wait for decisions that are out of our hands," Riewoldt said.
"It's important that we as a working body and as an organisation continue to have that eye to the future and make sure that we're not missing steps.
"We're not waiting for people to tell us what to do, we're actually preparing for our team and for our business to be ready in 2028, so we can't slow down at all."
Jeremy Rockliff's Liberal government, who signed the licence agreement, remain steadfast on building the stadium, while the Labor opposition under Rebecca White want to re-negotiate the deal.
