The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL
Opinion

Plenty of opposition to Tasmanian Labor's backflip on AFL stadium

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 13 2024 - 3:24pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Labor leader Dean Winter is photographed in front of construction workers in high-vis clothing. Picture supplied
New Labor leader Dean Winter is photographed in front of construction workers in high-vis clothing. Picture supplied

In hindsight, announcing a definitive stance on perhaps the most devisive issue in Tasmania six weeks after a state election may not have been the best timing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.