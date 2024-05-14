The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football
Opinion

NTFA premier division footy's big-game performers: Who shone in round six?

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 14 2024 - 5:24pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rocherlea's Dakota Bannister in action against Bridgenorth earlier this season. He played well against Hillwood on Saturday. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Rocherlea's Dakota Bannister in action against Bridgenorth earlier this season. He played well against Hillwood on Saturday. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Examiner has introduced a NTFA premier player of the year award to discover the best big-game performer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.