NTFA premier division footy's big-game performers: Who shone in round six?

The Examiner has introduced a NTFA premier player of the year award to discover the best big-game performer.
It is not designed to imitate the coach or umpire votes but rather provide a point of difference. Its purpose is to identify the best performances particularly in the most-competitive matches.
The competition encompasses a three-two-one voting system based on each round with a player's influence on the game and their opposition strongly considered.
Rocherlea's Dakota Bannister - 3 votes
While the likes of Jordan Cousens and Brad Cox-Goodyer had big games, from the sidelines it looked the Tigers got the upper hand in the ruck with Hillwood's Hamish Leedham out with a knee injury.
The Tigers' versatile ruck Bannister, who kicked one goal, was acknowledged by both coaches post-game for his influence in the 37-point win.
He gets top votes because it was the grand final rematch and both teams are in the top four.
Coach Josh Ponting praised his ability to win clearances and put the opposition on the backfoot.
"He grabs it (out of the ruck) most of the time and off he goes and you struggle to find a ruckman to be able to do that for you," he said.
"It makes your job as a midfielder pretty easy, you can either get the hands or we get a clearance forward of the footy.
"When you get clearances from centre bounces, you get those one v ones forward of the footy and not many (opposition) teams like that."
South Launceston's Lachie Cocker - 2 votes
Cocker, who played his 50th senior game for South, was named the Bulldogs' best as they won by 37 points against Bracknell.
The half-forward gets two votes given it was a relatively close battle between the first and seventh-placed sides.
South won after leading by 12 points at half-time.
George Town's Nick McKinnon - 1 vote
McKinnon, who switched to the club in 2023, was named the Saints' best in their 28-point away win against Scottsdale.
It was another good contest with the victors leading by 18 points at half-time.
While the final margin was closer than the two aforementioned matches, it was the third-most competitive match between the sixth-placed Saints and bottom-of-the-ladder Pies.
Leaderboard:
