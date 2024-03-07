Find out when the six Northern Premier League clubs will be revealed

The NTFA have revealed when they will announce the six teams to play in the new Northern Premier League in 2025.
It will be on the same day as the NTFA season launch on Friday, March 22 at UTAS Stadium.
The key question is which four clubs will join North Launceston and Launceston who will play in the NPL after the State League disbands at the end of 2024.
It's all in preparation for the budding Tasmanian AFL and AFLW teams.
Longford, Bridgenorth, South Launceston and Hillwood have told The Examiner they want to be part of the NPL in 2025.
Bulldogs president Steve Hibbs gave insight into the criteria required in February.
"They've already sent out the criteria we need to tick, you need the four teams being the men's seniors, reserves, women's and under-18s and also a stable junior pathway," he said.
Hillwood president Max Pearce is aware of that and feels the Sharks are still in with a good chance despite pulling out of the under-18 competition in recent years.
"We've got a bit of work to do, we haven't got under-18s which we need to do, (with) some of the criteria and that sort of thing, we need to get a junior pathway," he said.
"We have spoken to the Tamar (Valley) Demons but they've declined to do anything until the end of the year which is fair enough, that's fine.
"But some of the criteria I feel from the NTFA has changed a little bit and if you haven't got the under-18s and so forth they'll work with you if you're successful to get into the premier league and help you to establish an under-18s team."
