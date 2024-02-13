The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Are you going to Longford Football Club's inaugural Community Gala Day?

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
February 13 2024 - 1:00pm
Longford fans watch on as the Tigers win the 2022 NTFA premiership at UTAS Stadium. Picture by Paul Scambler
Longford fans watch on as the Tigers win the 2022 NTFA premiership at UTAS Stadium. Picture by Paul Scambler

Longford Football Club will hold its inaugural Community Gala Day at the town's Village Green with youngsters getting the chance to learn from the club's senior NTFA players.

