South Launceston have applied to be part of the Northern Premier League

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 7 2024 - 4:05pm, first published 3:41pm
South Launceston president Steve Hibbs with Bradley Dodds, Anthony Taylor, Jay Blackberry, Jack Maher, Aaron Viney, Georgia Gillow, Steve Graham and Michael Routledge at Youngtown Oval. Pictures by Paul Scambler
South Launceston have applied to be part of the soon-to-be-introduced Northern Premier League and become the second NTFA club to declare they want to be one of the six teams.

