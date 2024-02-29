What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

March 2
'Going Circular' is the theme of this year's Sustainable Living Festival, an initiative by the Tamar Natural Resource Management.
There is so much happening at this year's Sustainable Living Festival. From serious conversations about electrifying your home to knitting, test-driving electric vehicles, learning how to manage your rubbish bins, becoming waste-free, making preserves and ferments, and how we can all make steps to 'Going Circular'.
The aim of the Sustainable Living Festival is to connect community members, businesses and organisations with projects, initiatives, processes and pathways to encourage households and businesses to adopt sustainable circular practices.
The Sustainable Living Festival will be held March 2, 10am-4pm at the Tramsheds Function Centre and Inveresk Precinct. Entry is free. For more information visit https://www.tamarnrm.com.au/festival.
March 2 - June 30
For almost 30 years, renowned professional Tasmanian photographer Philip Kuruvita has focused his lens on the community of Launceston.
His black and white portraits have captured the unique and diverse people and personalities of his hometown.
In this new series of works, Kuruvita shares his latest series of faces through works that showcase the unsung and quiet, yet important members of the Launceston community.
The latest body of work in the Faces of Launceston series is set to be unveiled this Saturday at QVMAG.
The Faces of Launceston will be unveiled March 2 at Queen Victoria Art Gallery at Royal Park, and will run until June 30. Entry is free.
March 2
Come and join one of Launceston's best book sales at St Ailbe's Hall from 9am - 1pm.
A wide range of good quality, donated books: crime, thriller, fantasy, science fiction, romance, children's, teenage, young adult, cooking, health, history, travel, crafts, gardening, sports, war, CDs, DVDs, LPs and more collectables.
The Friends of the Library Launceston has been going for more than 25 years. More than $250,000 has been raised in support of equipment and activities at the Launceston Library as well as Campbell Town, Longford, Deloraine, Westbury and Lilydale libraries.
The event is supported by Launceston Library, and proceeds will support library services in the Launceston area.
February 15 - March 3
Only on for a few more days!
An all new extreme show. Featuring Some of Australia's top BMX & Scooter riders, exciting Trampoline, Russian Swing and the worlds best dare devil motorcycle Cage Riders. Breathtaking Aerial performances and much much more. A circus not to be missed!
Duration is approximately 2 hours, which includes a short intermission. All wheelchair bookings & vouchers must be organised by phone or onsite ticket office at least 48hrs prior to selected performance.
Glebe Farm, Glebe Farm Rd.
Ticket prices vary. Tickets and more information available at: https://greatmoscowcircus.com.au.
March 7
Introducing Blokes & Banter. Join us for camaraderie and conversation in a judgment-free zone. Blokes & Banter is where men gather to unwind, share stories, and be themselves. It's more than a group; it's a community where every man's story matters.
Engage in meaningful conversations about life's highs and lows, and forge authentic connections over laughter and shared experiences. Blokes & Banter is your place for good company, great conversation, and a few drinks.
Cheers to genuine friendships and the power of blokes coming together! See you at Blokes & Banter!
The first meeting is held 6:30-8:30pm, DuCane Brewery, March 7.
For more information, visit the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/6891806350945843/?active_tab=discussion.
March 7
The Ocean Film Festival World Tour, now in its 11th year, is back this February with a captivating lineup of awe-inspiring films that explore the wonders of the ocean from both aerial and underwater perspectives. This year promises to be the most exhilarating yet, with seven films set to grace the silver screen, including three featuring Australian talent.
The Ocean Film Festival World Tour includes a unique selection of films of varying lengths and styles covering topics such as ocean adventure and exploration, the oceanic environment, marine creatures, ocean related sports, coastal cultures and ocean lovers.
One of the highlights of the festival is the gripping tale of record breaking Australian sailor Lisa Blair in her film Ice Maiden. Embarking on a daring solo adventure, Lisa sets out to achieve the unprecedented feat of becoming the first woman to sail solo, non-stop, and unassisted around Antarctica.
The festival also proudly features a diverse array of films, including the heartwarming story of a surfing dog from Melbourne, a captivating anecdote of a Senegalese family with a rich maritime heritage, The Whale Song, an enchanting documentary that delves into the remarkable communication abilities of humpback whales through song.
The Ocean Film Festival is playing 7-10pm at the Star Theatre on March 7. For tickets and more information, visit: https://oceanfilmfestivalaustralia.com.au/.
