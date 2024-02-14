Moscow Circus returns to Launceston with 'an extreme production'

The new and improved Moscow Circus will be thrilling, packed with BMX scooter riders, motorcycles, trampoline performers, trapeze artists, the wheel of death and a hilarious clown.
Performer Elly Rowbotham said this show no longer includes animals.
''They were retired about two years ago; it's all people now.'' Elly said.
''It's an extreme production.''
Sisters Tianni and Tanika Weber are seventh-generation circus performers who started at five years old. It's no wonder the pair don't experience pre-show nerves.
''Once you've been doing it a while, you start to lose the nerves of performing for new crowds - you get excited more than anything,'' Tianni said.
The Great Moscow Circus has been running since 1965 and is entirely Australian-owned, with international acts. The show is not related to Russia in any way. The name comes from a recognisable international school called The Moscow Circus School.
Marketing manager and partner of the show Mark Edgley anticipates the audience will get a real ''wow'' factor from the show's extreme stunts.
''The Great Moscow Circus is a brand new show and really is the world's most famous circus,'' Mr Edgley said.
Elly, Tianni and Elly all agree that the audience's reactions to high-adrenaline stunts make them ''more excited.''
Mr Edgley says the Moscow Circus is ''definitely a show for all ages and is affordable to everybody.''
The show runs from February 15th until March 3rd at Glebe Farm in Launceston.
