Dive into the annual Ocean Film Festival, coming to Launceston

The 11th annual Ocean Film Festival might be crossing seas on its world tour, but it's still making its way through Launceston.
The film festival showcases a selection of films submitted by independent filmmakers and is screening at the Star Theatre, March 7.
Films of various lengths and styles will explore a diverse range of topics, such as "ocean adventure and exploration, the oceanic environment, marine creatures, ocean related sports, coastal cultures and ocean lovers," according to the website.
The festival is hosted by Adventure Reels and screens in ten different countries.
Adventure Reels founder and chief executive Jemima Robinson grew up near the Great Barrier Reef, but says it wasn't until she started travelling the world that she realised the beauty at her doorstep.
She said the festival is a way for ocean lovers to come together and "quench your thirst for all things ocean".
Ms Robison credits some pioneers of ocean filmmaking, Valerie Taylor and Jacques Cousteau, with starting this type of filmmaking.
"Now with GoPros and underwater cameras, a lot more people have access to filming underwater or on the water," she said.
"There are so many great short films made by independent filmmakers, so I dedicated myself to put this film festival together just to share those stories of ocean lovers, and that feeling that the ocean gives us - and to raise awareness of how important and beautiful and fragile it is."
What to expect
The 2024 program features seven short films.
A feature of the line-up includes James Blannin-Ferguson's documentary Ice Maiden.
It follows the journey of Australian sailor and climate activist Lisa Blair as she becomes the first woman to circumnavigate Antarctica solo, non-stop, and unassisted.
"It is a journey of many highs and lows and it is such an incredible, epic story," Ms Robinson said.
"It shows the beauty and the power of the ocean, but also Lisa's absolute resilience in tough situations."
She said the takeaway of the line-up was its diversity.
"The shortest one is four minutes long and the longest is 62," Ms Robinson said.
"I think that it's a reflection of reality; people interact with the ocean in very different ways, but the commonality is how it makes us feel."
Other films include the story of a surfing dog from Melbourne, an anecdote of a Senegalese family with a rich maritime heritage and a documentary that delves into the communication abilities of humpback whales through song.
"We always love to have more local films in the program," Ms Robison said.
"So for any budding filmmakers out there, we are always looking out for submissions for next year's tour."
The Ocean Film Festival will be playing 7 to 10pm at the Star Theatre on March 7.
For tickets and more information, visit https://oceanfilmfestivalaustralia.com.au/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.