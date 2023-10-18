Sustainability is the motto of Tamar NRM's Sustainable Living Festival, returning in March 2024.
Chefs, speakers, entertainers and artists will aim to inspire the community to make more sustainable choices at home, under the new theme of "Going Circular."
Festival coordinator Sandy Astill said Going Circular meant thinking more about your choices.
"Rather than buying something, using it and when you don't want it anymore, throwing it away and it ending in landfill, there is always some thought that needs to go into what you can do with that product," Ms Astill said.
"But more importantly, you need to think about whether you really wanted it in the first place.
"Looking at clever ways of redesigning things is something that has really taken off and we've got a lot of local businesses around town doing great stuff; they're all going to be here to show you just how to do it."
Next year's festival will also feature renowned TV personality and environmental advocate from the ABC's War on Waste: Craig Reucassel.
Ms Astill said it was exciting to host a "household name" like Mr Reucassel.
"Everybody knows that he is focusing on the war on waste, and that's exactly what we want to do as well," she said.
She said there was "something for everybody" when it came to learning about sustainable living.
"There's talks and cooking demonstrations, exhibits, activities, workshops, entertainment; there's something for everybody and we are inviting community groups to be a part of this."
"One of the great advantages for us is knowing that someone might go home and say it's easy, and they then they do and that makes a difference."
Expressions of interest for stall holders are now open and on the Tamar NRM website.
"We've already sold half of outside and a quarter of outside so these are going to go fast," Ms Astill said.
