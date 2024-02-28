Judgement-free conversation at new Blokes & Banter event

If you're a bloke, you enjoy a beer and are looking for a space to chat about life, Daniel Hanzy and his brother Caleb might have the event for you.
Their inaugural event Blokes & Banter is kicking off March 7 at Du Cane Brewery and promotes judgement-free conversation on a range of topics.
Mr Hanzy hopes the event promotes the idea of men coming together in a safe space and building a community where anyone feels welcome to join.
"It's a group for young guys to get together and essentially talk about life, the highs and lows and everything in between," he said.
"Or, just banter at a place that has good food and drinks."
While there are plenty of organisations dedicated to men's mental health - such as Men's Shed or Men's Table - he felt that they were more targeted towards older men who were "more along in their journey".
"When I talked to younger guys, they were nervous to join groups that were heavily promoted as 'you need to come and talk about depression and anxiety and mental health'," Mr Hanzy said.
"That's why we called it 'Blokes & Banter', to let people know that if you just want to come and have a drink, have a pizza and talk about footy, you're welcome to do that.
"And we're going to have topics that are pretty heavy hitting, too. We just want people to know 'hey, if you want to talk about something, this is a place to do it'."
Even if you don't feel up to sharing your own story, Mr Hanzy said that listening to other people can help just as much.
"I think everyone craves a community, and a lot of people don't have it and don't know where to find it," he said.
"If this could be a place where people find that community, my job would be done."
What started it?
The two brothers and their wives moved to Launceston a year ago from Wollongong, NSW.
"We didn't have any friends or know anybody, but the first day that we were here at Du Cane we felt that this place just fostered conversation and friendships," Mr Hanzy said.
Despite not knowing anybody, Mr Hanzy said they met many of their friends "sitting down, having a beer and talking about things" at the brewery.
'Blokes & Banter' is being held 6:30 to 8:30pm, March 7 at Du Cane Brewery. It will run the first Thursday of every month.
For more information, visit the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/6891806350945843/?active_tab=about.
