Legendary jockey in town as Launceston Cup shoots for 10,000 patrons

This year's Launceston Cup might be extra special.
In addition to standard Launceston summer weather - 29 degrees and sunny - and the Bali holidays on offer for Fashions on the Field winners, there's also a good chance of seeing history made on the track.
"The most exciting thing ... is Aurora's Symphony going for three straight," Tasmanian Turf Club's Brent Crawford said.
"He will make history at Launceston if he wins three ... we've got a lot planned if he does.
"He's got the number one saddle cloth, people are really getting behind him - let's hope he gets home."
Organisers are hoping to see crowd numbers lift for Wednesday's event.
Launceston boasted Australia's biggest regional cup in 2000, when 20,000 punters flocked to Mowbray Racecourse to watch the first of St Andrews' three wins.
Just 5000 attended last year's cup, but Mr Crawford said factors including COVID and the demise of BYO alcohol meant it was "a different world" from 24 years ago.
Nevertheless, several marquees have been booked out and tickets are selling well.
"This is the first year we're out of total COVID - bookings are strong, general admissions are very strong and I think we're in for a very good cup," Mr Crawford said.
"If we get between 8000 and 10,000 tomorrow we'll be very, very happy - we'll probably never get back to those glory days around the millennium, but we're heading in the right direction.
"A good barometer is that on Longford Cup day we had 5500 people there. If we can double that we'll be very happy."
The festivities began on Tuesday as former Melbourne and Caulfield Cup-winning jockey Jim Cassidy headlined a Cup luncheon at Cataract on Paterson.
Cassidy said while he had never competed in a Launceston Cup, it was no less invigorating to be in the thick of the event.
"I grew up leaving home when I was 11, racing's in my blood," he said.
"I've just turned 61 so to be part of it, the adrenaline's still there.
"It's great to be here - I get to meet a lot of people, that's the exciting part of it for me."
Racing starts from 12.45pm before the main event at 4.54pm.
Should it win, Aurora's Symphony would collect the $300,000 main prize plus the $100,000 Cups bonus on offer for the Launceston and Hobart Cup double.
The Examiner's Fashions on the Field opens at 1pm for a 1.15pm start.
