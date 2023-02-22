The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Cup 2023: Families, spectators, owners enjoy big day out

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
February 23 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meghan, Abigail and Douglas Briton at the Launceston Cup. Picture by Rod Thompson

There was no prize for best-dressed family at Wednesday's Launceston Cup, but few would have disputed the unofficial winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.