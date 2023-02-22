There was no prize for best-dressed family at Wednesday's Launceston Cup, but few would have disputed the unofficial winner.
On a day that saw Aurora's Symphony go back-to-back in the $300,000 main event, Launceston's Briton family - Meghan, Douglas and Abigail - turned heads in a trio of hats made by the former.
Abigail, who has recently turned 2, proved the star of the show.
"She's not that keen on [the hat], but it's managed to stay on this long which is longer than I thought," Mrs Briton said.
"It's like a family fun day out - it's nice for us to get out of the house.
"It's our first time coming since Abi was born, we always used to come.
"We did Ascot in the UK, I lived in Sydney for years and I always used to go to Randwick."
The cup also got the tick of approval from first-time attendees.
"We wanted to just get dressed up and have some fun," Launceston's Jorja Sigtenhorst said.
"It's really fun so far - everyone's cool dressed up."
Attracting sporting identities including Hawthorn premiership defender Campbell Brown and World Cup winner James Faulkner, Wednesday's cup also hosted a healthy smattering of interstate visitors.
Ulverstone-born owner Michael Lehman, who has lived in Queensland for the past decade, made the trip south to watch two of his horses in action.
"I think Rising Light's one of the better of the Tasmanian horses and this horse here [Midnight Kisses], I bought it for King Island and it went really well over at King Island and it's back here now," he said.
"She's a chance at big odds I feel."
Midnight Kisses finished sixth in the 2100m race, while Rising Light, a $31 outsider, had a dream day to run second in the Launceston Cup.
The event was expected to pull about 10,000 people to Mowbray Racecourse.
Some spectators said the crowd felt smaller than previous years, while others suspected layout changes may have stretched patrons out further along the racecourse.
Tasmanian Turf Club's Alison Archer was thrilled with the weather and crowd, and said spectators had well and truly shaken off the weight of COVID.
"It's probably the best cup we'll have had in the past five or six years," she said.
"I think people have finally come out of their shells ... everyone's starting to come out and enjoy themselves again."
Racing Minister Madeline Ogilvie agreed.
"We're absolutely delighted at the amazing day today, the fashions are remarkable," she said.
"It's nice people are feeling social again and coming out to these great events."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
