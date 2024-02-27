The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Ready for raceday: All you need to know for the 2024 Launceston Cup

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 27 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Will Aurora's Symphony win a third-consecutive $300,000 Launceston Cup or will there be a new champion?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
Thomas won't be thrown to wolves, Simpkin vows
The Kangaroos say they'll continue to help Tarryn Thomas, even though he's be de-listed by the club. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Roger Vaughan and Oliver Caffrey
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.