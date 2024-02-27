Ready for raceday: All you need to know for the 2024 Launceston Cup

Will Aurora's Symphony win a third-consecutive $300,000 Launceston Cup or will there be a new champion?
And which Northern sporting club will take out the inaugural Community Sports Series and claim the $10,000 prize?
All will be revealed at Mowbray Racecourse on Wednesday.
Aurora's Symphony isn't just chasing three on the trot, he's also after the $100,000 bonus after winning the Hobart Cup a fortnight ago.
Jockey Jordan Childs has the ride again for Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde in the Group 3 stayers race across 2400 metres.
But for many of the 10,000-odd spectators, the winners on the track will come second to the trackside fun.
It's social event of the year.
Hats were all the rage at last year's Fashions on the Field with Westbury's Quelin Chugg and Hobart's Richard Morgan winning trips to Bali.
Perth Football Club (Better Than Banksy), Bracknell Football Club (Verbano) and Hadspen Cricket Club (Royal Scotch) are among the competitors in the 14-strong Community Sports Series.
Which club will be celebrating on Wednesday night?
Start times:
Fashions on the field: 1pm
Race 1: 12.44pm
Race 2: 1.20pm
Race 3: 1.55pm
Race 4: 2.30pm (Community Sports Series)
Race 5: 3.05pm
Race 6: 3.43pm
Race 7: 4.17pm
Race 8: 4.53pm (Launceston Cup)
Race 9: 5.27pm
Race 10: 6.05pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.