A second honeymoon is on the cards for Westbury's Quelin Chugg after taking out The Examiner's Fashions on the Field.
Entering for the eighth time at the Launceston Cup, the LGH nurse attracted the judges' attention with a bright, floral dress and matching accessories.
The first prize of a trip for two to Bali proved a special touch for Mrs Chugg, who last visited the holiday destination 12 years ago on honeymoon with her husband.
"It's really exciting," she said.
"My grandma helps me curate my outfits, she made the hat and organised my bag and I found this dress in Cairns.
I'm very excited it all came together. It'll be cool to be back [in Bali] again.
"I think [my husband] will be a bit excited."
Hobart's Richard Morgan also snagged a Bali trip after taking out the men's equivalent.
Mr Morgan, whose partner Alycia Hall took out the millinery category, said he was chuffed to win as a first-time entrant.
"It was good, I enjoyed it," he said.
"My girlfriend pushed me into it, I'm glad I did it though.
"We sort of both [chose the outfit], and the guys at Routleys Hobart helped a lot."
Judge Chelsea Freestone said cup visitors had gone to great lengths to dress up.
"We had high-quality fashion today," she said.
"We liked the idea of having someone in multiple colours, which is obviously a challenge to tie everything together. That was a big thing for us as judges."
"We had a pretty big prize this year ... which definitely drew the crowd in.
"I'd say we do have one of the best prizes in the state cups, we're lucky to have The Examiner on board as a support for that."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
