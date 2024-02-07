Premier Jeremy Rockliff announces $5.2m investment for East Coast Tasmania

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has announced an investment of more than $5.2 million into Tasmania's East Coast.
The Liberal Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Break O'Day Council, Glamorgan Spring Bay Council, East Coast Tasmania, Tourism Industry Council Tasmania and Regional Development Australia.
It outlines 15 development priorities including a Bay of Fires masterplan, a land use study for a new St Helens District High School and concept development for the new St Marys child care facility.
The project also includes an e-health taskforce, a regional population and housing needs analysis and streetscape and public toilet upgrades for Triabunna.
Premier Rockliff said his party was working in collaboration with the community to achieve the best outcomes for Eastern Tasmania.
"Our Government is committed to our long-term plan to make Tasmania the best place to live, work and raise a family," he said.
"This MoU with the East Coast is another example of our Government's commitment to invest in our regions, which are the lifeblood of this state."
Glamorgan Spring Bay mayor Cheryl Arnol said the council was very happy to be included in this project.
"The support for Triabunna as the gateway to Maria Island is particularly pleasing with the planned influx of tourists to Tasmania and as the gateway to one of the most visited destinations in our state," she said.
Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker said health and housing were two of the largest issues facing the region and direct action was required.
"The projects being supported withing the Memorandum of Understanding are vital to the growth of the East Coast and importantly they will address priority projects which the Break O'Day Council have been lobbying the State Government to address," he said.
East Coast Tasmania Chair Jen Fry said the partnership would have a transformative impact on the group's initiatives.
"This significant investment marks a pivotal moment in our journey, propelling us towards innovative milestones and enhanced community outcomes," she said.
