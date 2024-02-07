The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Premier Jeremy Rockliff announces $5.2m investment for East Coast Tasmania

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated February 7 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glamorgan Spring Bay deputy mayor Michael Symons, Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker, Liberal member Guy Barnett, East Coast Tourism CEO Grace Keath, Liberal members Mark Shelton and Jane Howlett and Premier Jeremy Rockliff. Supplied picture
Glamorgan Spring Bay deputy mayor Michael Symons, Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker, Liberal member Guy Barnett, East Coast Tourism CEO Grace Keath, Liberal members Mark Shelton and Jane Howlett and Premier Jeremy Rockliff. Supplied picture

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has announced an investment of more than $5.2 million into Tasmania's East Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media for enquiries.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.