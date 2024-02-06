Cyberbullying in Tasmanian schools is on the rise. Can it be fixed?

A government agency has indicated a dramatic rise in cyberbullying in Tasmania.
An eSafety Commissioner report says Tasmanian cyberbullying reports have doubled in proportion from 2022 to 2023.
The Commissioner received 2383 cyberbullying reports nationwide in 2023, a 40 per cent increase on the 1700 cases in 2022.
While Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia reduced their stake in reports over the year, Tasmania jumped from two per cent to four per cent of the national data.
Bullying and cyberbullying are not frequently punished in Tasmanian Government schools, with just 130 students suspended for the behaviour in 2022.
A spokesperson for The Department for Education, Children and Young People (DECYP) said suspending students was "a last resort".
"All schools are implementing programs, policies, procedures and support networks to reduce the impact and occurrence of bullying, including cyberbullying," the spokesperson said.
"All allegations of unacceptable behaviour in schools are taken very seriously, responded to sensitively, appropriately investigated and addressed."
Behaviour that is detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of staff or other students was the leading reason for suspensions in 2022, accounting for 3 per cent of students.
The DECYP spokesperson said the department undertook a range of strategies in response to bullying incidents.
"Approaches are non-punitive and restorative, and behaviour responses take into account that unacceptable behaviour may be associated with factors such as disability, trauma, abuse or learning difficulties," they said.
Acting eSafety Commissioner Kathryn King said the agency's investigators saw an increase in reports during the school term as online bullying was frequently an extension of similar behaviour in the playground or classroom.
"Before school returns, it's helpful to sit down with your children to reassure them they can always come to you if they see anything online that makes them feel uncomfortable - but to also remind them to treat others with respect," she said.
"Once they're back in the classroom, ask questions about what they're doing online and who they're chatting to with the same regularity that you'd ask them about maths, sport and school friendships."
67 per cent of cyberbullying reports to eSafety in 2023 concerned children between 12 and 15 years old, with two-thirds of cases involving female victims.
The top three harms reported to the commissioner were nasty comments or serious name calling, offensive or upsetting pictures or videos and fake accounts and impersonations.
