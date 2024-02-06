The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cyberbullying in Tasmanian schools is on the rise. Can it be fixed?

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
February 6 2024 - 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The eSafety Commissioner recorded "a significant increase" in cyberbullying reports in 2023. Picture by Adam McLean
The eSafety Commissioner recorded "a significant increase" in cyberbullying reports in 2023. Picture by Adam McLean

A government agency has indicated a dramatic rise in cyberbullying in Tasmania.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media for enquiries.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.