Concerns about the decay of school buildings across Tasmania are being raised after one school's report of unsafe and unusable classrooms due to leaking roofs, rotting joists and mould.
Labor Lyons MHA Jen Butler brought the state of decay at St Helens District High School to the attention of Education Minister Roger Jaensch during budget estimates.
She called for an immediate capital works assessment of the school.
"Why has St Helens school been provided such a low priority for capital works?" she said.
"What is the state of the other schools around Tasmania if this is not seen as a priority? It is not acceptable."
The school put in a capital works submission in 2022, and it was ranked as a category 5, with schools ranked as category one deemed the highest priority.
Ms Butler said a pre-tertiary science lab and a vocational education training area had been closed for years due to delays in urgent roof and plumbing repairs.
She said mould was cleaned daily from classrooms, there were rotting joists in the years 9 and 10 classrooms and visible structural movement in the kindergarten buildings.
Mr Jaensch said he had visited the school last year and was aware of the building issues.
He said many school buildings across Tasmania had been neglected.
"We have 194 school sites around Tasmania, many of them old, many of them that have had neglect in terms of their capital works over decades and we are in a catch-up program now," Mr Jaensch said.
"That is why there is $255 million in the budget and forward estimates working through a program of needs."
Mr Jaensch said a fair method of capital works prioritisation across all schools was required.
"We could go through the 194 schools and talk about all the things that need to be done in them," he said.
"What we need as a department is a system wide approach to ensure we are dealing fairly with priorities, particularly where there are schools overcrowded, where there are health and safety concerns, where there are structural issues."
Mr Jaensch said the St Helens school had sought additional infrastructure investment in the school, and also submitted applications as part of the annual capital works process.
He said he understood that refurbishment of the science lab was progressing, but Ms Butler said this was not the case.
"We do care about St Helens school...the department is working actively with the school on these and other issues," Mr Jaensch said.
"Specific concerns raised with us include refurbishment of the science lab, refurbishment of a home economics area, resurfacing of netball courts and upgraded toilet infrastructure.
"It submitted an application that seeks to redesign and fit out a student support hub and redevelopment of the MDT workshops as well."
An education department spokesperson said a range of works had been undertaken at the school since 2014, totalling around $1 million.
"In relation to recent maintenance matters at the school, damaged floors due to water ingress identified in September 2022 and repairs were completed on 4 April 2023.
"A sewer issue identified in January 2023 was fixed, and investigations are occurring to better understand and inform works that may be required to underground infrastructure," they said.
Previously reported leaks at the Trade Training Centre have been repaired."
The spokesperson said the school's kitchen area is being used and the department is unaware of any ongoing issues.
"Planning and documentation for repairs to the science lab have been undertaken, however the school has requested more time to factor in additional works to bring the area to a more contemporary standard over and above the insurance repair works," they said.
"Design and documentation has now been completed and was provided to the school on June 5 for comment."
The department said a capital works submission from 2022 provided by the school was ranged as a category 5.
"All submissions are assessed on a number of key criteria to determine highest need," they said.
"The Department will support the school to ensure it's 2023 capital submission accurately reflects the issues which are being raised by the school association."
