School rallies around family who lost everything in devastating house fire

A Launceston primary school is rallying around a local family starting from scratch after a fire ripped through their home and destroyed everything inside just one week before Christmas.
To help raise much-needed funds for the family and get into the festive spirit, Glen Dhu Primary School pupils held a Christmas-themed free dress day on Tuesday, December 19.
Glen Dhu Primary School Principal Lee Craw said the school raised more than $2250, as well as a vanload of Christmas gifts for those in need.
"This is one of our own families who's struggling with some hard times at the moment, having recently experienced a house fire, with fire, smoke, and water damage to almost all of their possessions," Mrs Craw said.
"We've been really amazed at the generosity of our school community who've worked together to support this family who lost almost everything in a house fire just the week before Christmas.
"We're also helping the children to understand the concept of charity and generosity, especially at this time of year."
Mrs Craw said pupils were asked to bring a gold coin to be passed on to the family, with the total matched by the school association.
"This event is a bit of fun for our students at the end of a busy year, but more so an appeal to our generous Glen Dhu Primary community," she said.
"Children were encouraged to wear their favourite Christmas outfit, and if Christmas is not your thing, you might wear green and red instead.
"We had an incredible response from the Glen Dhu Community, and it has been truly inspirational."
