The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

School rallies around family who lost everything in devastating house fire

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated December 21 2023 - 10:31am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Dhu Primary School pupils raised more than $2250 for a family of a school pupil who lost most of their possessions in a house fire. Pictured are Grade 1 pupil Ruby Shadbolt, Grade 3 pupil Oliver Slater, Grade 5 pupil Kelsy Berne, Grade 4 pupil Liam Whyte. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Glen Dhu Primary School pupils raised more than $2250 for a family of a school pupil who lost most of their possessions in a house fire. Pictured are Grade 1 pupil Ruby Shadbolt, Grade 3 pupil Oliver Slater, Grade 5 pupil Kelsy Berne, Grade 4 pupil Liam Whyte. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A Launceston primary school is rallying around a local family starting from scratch after a fire ripped through their home and destroyed everything inside just one week before Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.