What's the most popular Christmas movie where you live?

'Tis the season to curl up on the couch and spend a couple of hours in front of the television or your laptop - no judgment here - watching your favourite Christmas movie.
Not surprisingly, everyone has different opinions about what makes a Christmas movie a Christmas movie and what their favourite festive film is.
According to a new study using Google search data, it seems each state and territory has its tradition when it comes to popular Yuletide viewing habits.
So, what do Tasmanians prefer for their go-to festive film?
Supposedly, it is Krampus, showing we're not immune to a festive scare or two.
Released in 2015, Krampus is a Christmas-themed horror comedy film about the Austro-Bavarian folklore legend of the same name, who punishes naughty children at Christmas time.
Perhaps controversially, the study also revealed the 2019 DC superhero adventure Shazam! to be the nation's overall favourite festive film, while the universally popular Elf came in second.
The winning film raises the age-old debate, "What makes a Christmas movie a Christmas movie?".
The authors of the study into Australia's most popular Christmas films said a movie's status as a "Christmas" movie will depend on individual preferences and criteria.
"To qualify as a Christmas film, it's surely obligatory that at least some - if not all - of the film's events take place around the festive season, with evidence of Christmas decorations, twinkling lights, and snow," they said.
"Whether or not the movie's plot centers around Christmas itself, the timing and setting might be enough to place it on festive must-watch lists."
