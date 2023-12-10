The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

What's the most popular Christmas movie where you live?

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
December 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
So, what do Tasmanians prefer for their go-to festive film? File picture
So, what do Tasmanians prefer for their go-to festive film? File picture

'Tis the season to curl up on the couch and spend a couple of hours in front of the television or your laptop - no judgment here - watching your favourite Christmas movie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.