The Examiner
Home/Community/Community News
Community

Nativity activities help children explore the true meaning of Christmas

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated December 9 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharon Lish and Lizzie Benstead at the Family Christmas Festival at Holy Trinity Anglican Church. Picture by Rod Thompson
Sharon Lish and Lizzie Benstead at the Family Christmas Festival at Holy Trinity Anglican Church. Picture by Rod Thompson

Holiday revellers, big and small, took the time to explore the reason for the season at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church's Family Christmas Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.