Nativity activities help children explore the true meaning of Christmas

Holiday revellers, big and small, took the time to explore the reason for the season at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church's Family Christmas Festival.
With a range of crafting activities, a live retelling of the Christmas story, and a colourful display of Nativity scenes from around the world, there was plenty of festive fun for everyone.
Holy Trinity Anglican Church event organiser Claire Edwards said she hoped the fun-filled, age-appropriate activities would direct children and adults back to the true meaning of the holiday.
"Without the birth of Jesus, we wouldn't even have Christmas," Ms Edwards said.
"It is important to remember why Christmas is celebrated and what Jesus stood for - not just the forgiveness of our sins but God's message of helping others.
"One of the signs we put outside our garden is 'Jesus is the greatest gift,' and we want to bring that message back to families to help them remember God does look after us and there is a lot to celebrate this time of year."
Ms Edwards said children were encouraged to come to the event dressed as a shepherd, angel, or wise person and bring a non-perishable food donation to leave under the Christmas tree for Anglicare.
"We hope the families can have fun, and we can bring a bit of enjoyment to people because that's what today is all about," she said.
"We have a wonderful display of nativity sets, some from Germany, England, and one from Peru that can fit in the palm of your hand.
"We also have our big one in our Lady's Chapel."
Family Christmas Festival attendee Evie Bayles, 7, said she enjoyed the Christmas crafts and learning about the birth of Jesus.
"It's important that we care for Jesus," Evie said.
"He lived a long time ago, and God was his father.
"I liked making an angel with no wings and I made a biscuit, but I ate it."
