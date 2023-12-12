The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Parrots confident in NPL bid as NTFA takes expressions of interest

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated December 12 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridgenorth president and women's coach Bobby Beams said the club have expressed interest in competing in the NTFA's NPL in 2025. Picture by Brian Allen
Bridgenorth president and women's coach Bobby Beams said the club have expressed interest in competing in the NTFA's NPL in 2025. Picture by Brian Allen

There has been plenty of speculation over who will join Launceston and North Launceston in the NTFA's inaugural Northern Premier League beginning in 2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.