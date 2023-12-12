Parrots confident in NPL bid as NTFA takes expressions of interest

There has been plenty of speculation over who will join Launceston and North Launceston in the NTFA's inaugural Northern Premier League beginning in 2025.
But premier division side Bridgenorth can be counted as one of the favourites according to president and women's coach, Bobby Beams.
AFL Tasmania revealed on Friday a new three-pronged regional football pathway, with the NTFA set to introduce a six-team Premier League.
Four clubs from the two divisions of NTFA will be selected, with an initial expressions of interest period followed by an application process determining the outcome, which is due to be announced in March of next year.
Beams explained that the Parrots were right in the mix of clubs hoping to sit at the top of the Northern football pyramid.
"We've put an expression of interest in, applications aren't due in just yet, but it's our full intention to put an application in based on our expression of interest," he said.
While criteria for applications is not yet public knowledge, Beams expressed his confidence in Bridgenorth's chances, saying that their strong women's program is "paramount in our application".
"We've always taken our women's program every bit as serious as our men's program and I know it's a view of AFL Tasmania to really promote women's footy on an equal playing level as the men, so we feel we're really happy with where we are at as a club in that space," he said.
Speaking more broadly on the change in system that Tasmanian football is undergoing, Beams said the role of a club like Bridgenorth would be more integral in developing players than in previous years.
He said that the Parrots had adopted a new model since the introduction of their women's team in 2019, with a shift in focus towards becoming a pathway for female players with no state league in place, something they will hope to be repeating when the same fate becomes a reality for the men.
"That's something we want to embrace, in that way we can become not only that community club, but a pathway club as well," he said.
After finishing sixth in 2023, the Parrots have brought in Launceston TSL stars Jake Hinds and Ryan Tyrrell, while also signing Jayden Hinds, Jordan Cowell and Jesse Price from the Blues.
The women's team had a flawless campaign up until their NTFAW premier grand final, going undefeated before losing against Old Launcestonians, while the under-18 boys' side finished sixth.
