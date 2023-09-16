Old Launcestonians have broken through for their first NTFAW premier flag at the fourth time of asking after defeating Bridgenorth 4.3 (27) to 1.6 (12).
The upset win was set up in the first half as they kicked the first three goals of the contest before consolidating to hand the Parrots their first loss of the season.
Midfielder Jennifer Guy was named best on ground, with her clearance work crucial to the victory.
It was a contested started to the match as blustery conditions made fast ball movement difficult for both sides.
The first goal would end up at OLs' end as they were eventually rewarded for their hard in-and-under play.
With the ball bouncing 20 metres from goal, Jess Jamieson kicked a tumbling snap towards goal as Bridgenorth failed to get anything on it.
Suddenly the Blues had two within five minutes as they continued to make use of their height advantage.
Dana Lester caught her own smother and then thumped it over the pack in the forward 50.
Abbey Green was the first to react to the flight of the ball and she chased it down before banging it home inside the goal-square.
While they were kicking with a firm wind in the first term, OLs had all the momentum heading into quarter-time.
It would stay that way to begin the fourth as they continuously scrambled the ball forwards from repeat stoppages.
Amber Murphy popped up for the Blues' third of the contest with a quick kick in a pack around 20 metres from goal.
Trailing by 20 points, the Parrots began get a foothold on the contest.
Controlling territory, the minor premiers were unable to convert chances as their supporters began to find full voice.
With four minutes remaining in the first half, it was league-leading goal-kicker Emily Mckinnell who found the breakthrough for the Parrots as she pounced on the ground ball, before shrugging a tackle and bouncing through a snap.
OLs defended stoutly from there and managed to hold an 11-point lead at the main break.
The third quarter turned into an arm wrestle on the far wing as the ball moved back and forth with neither side penetrating their forward 50 with any success.
While Bridgenorth were once again held scoreless against the breeze, keeping their opponents from hitting the scoreboard would have felt like a win.
OLs began the final term with a bang as Poppy Sloane marked and then handballed quickly to Jamieson her snapped her second of the day to give her side a 17-point lead.
The game was stopped minutes later as Parrots ruck Maddison Dunn was stretchered off the field following a heavy collision with Green.
Bridgenorth pushed to find a way back into the contest as the quarter reached the halfway mark.
Alice Robinson, who had battled hard all day, had two chances go awry.
With just four minutes remaining, the Blues had worked the ball all the way to the front of their attacking goal-square as they looked to see the game out.
Green nearly put the icing on the cake for OLs, but her seemingly goal-bound snap bounced on its end on the goal line before crashing into the post.
