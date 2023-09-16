The Examinersport
Old Launcestonians defeat Bridgenorth to win 2023 NTFAW premier grand final

Ben Hann
Ben Hann
Updated September 16 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 1:00pm
Old Launcestonians celebrate winning the NTFAW premier flag. Pictures by Josh Partirdge
Old Launcestonians have broken through for their first NTFAW premier flag at the fourth time of asking after defeating Bridgenorth 4.3 (27) to 1.6 (12).

