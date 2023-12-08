We have a name! Clubs applying to play in top-tier Northern Premier League

AFL Tasmania are working to determine which six clubs will compete in the soon-to-be-established Northern Premier League which will kick-off in 2025.
The peak body confirmed there will be premier league competition in each of Tasmania's three regions - North-West, North and Southern Tasmania - from 2025.
The rejig comes as the State League will disband at the end of 2024 and it's all in preparation for the Tasmanian AFL and AFLW teams.
A Tassie VFL team is also set to be introduced in 2025.
It also coincides with an off-season that has seen a bevy of TSL players already move to NTFA premier clubs, seemingly in readiness for the new regional model.
AFL Tas started taking expressions of interest from Northern clubs in September and submissions of formal applications - addressing selection criteria - are due later this month.
The applications will be assessed by a selection panel of NTFA and AFL Tasmania representatives with successful applications set to be announced before the start of the 2024 season.
The Examiner understands current TSL clubs Launceston and North Launceston would be part of the new competition meaning there would be four spots up for grabs.
AFL Tasmania community football manager Tom Barwick said conversations with Northern clubs had been constructive.
"Resolving this [the Premier League application and selection process] in the timeframe that we have planned will provide certainty to clubs moving forward and enable them to commence planning accordingly," he said.
"AFL Tasmania will continue working with the Northern clubs on providing support for the Premier League to enable it to serve its purpose of providing the best quality regional male and female competitions, underpinning the talent pathway."
New NTFA president Damien Rhind said the league was excited to participate in the new talent pathway in Northern Tasmania.
"The Premier League will lift the standard of football in the North and our aim is to be the best association in Tasmania while maintaining the sustainability of all our clubs," he said.
"This process will involve a major restructure and, whilst this is daunting, it also presents exciting opportunities for clubs and the broader stakeholders of the NTFA.
"We are also fortunate to have the two most successful teams of the modern State League era involved in this process and look forward to further discussions with Launceston, North Launceston and AFL Tasmania."
On Friday, AFL Tas revealed Brighton Football Club would be the sixth team to compete in the Southern Premier League from 2025.
The Robins will join the five Southern TSL clubs - Clarence, Glenorchy, Kingborough, Lauderdale and North Hobart - to form a six-team Southern Premier League for men and women.
Brighton's entry followed a thorough assessment process across several weeks.
Prospective clubs had prepared expressions of interest and submitted formal applications.
The SFL executive ratified the selection panel's recommendation at a meeting this week before the SFL board met and endorsed the decision.
SFL president David O'Byrne said the decision to elevate Brighton into a revamped Southern footy league with a premier division and a new second division in 2025 was exciting for the clubs and fans.
Barwick said there was plenty of work going on behind the scenes.
"AFL Tasmania continues to work with the SFL, NTFA and NWFL on how to best support the governing bodies and participating clubs in the delivery of the Premier League competitions, but all football clubs, regardless of their competition, are essential in ensuring that football thrives," he said.
The Robins came fifth in the SFL senior men's competition this year and their Colts came third.
They had women's team in SFLW division two.
