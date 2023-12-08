The Examiner
Serial criminal had $50k of ice hidden when nabbed getting off Spirit of Tasmania

Updated December 8 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:31pm
In his 2022 drug treatment order Robert Williams (left) was ordered not to associate with his brother Stephen Williams (right). Picture Facebook
A Launceston man who avoided an 18 month jail term when he received a drug treatment order was caught eight months later getting off the Spirit of Tasmania with $50,000 worth of the drug ice in his underpants.

