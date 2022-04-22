The Examiner
Robert Craig Williams wants ex-partner to testify

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 22 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:00am
Waverley man denies family violence

A Waverley man who faces a several family violence allegations and an18-month jail sentence if his drug treatment order is cancelled wants to get his former partner in the witness box.

