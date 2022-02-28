news, local-news,

A Waverley man's absence from his bail address in 2020 cost his bail surety $7000. In a written decision Supreme Court Justice Robert Pearce ruled that Ann Louise Wooders forfeit to the state $7000 of a total $10,000 bail recognizance that she provided on behalf of Robert Craig Williams. The forfeiture application was made by the Director of Public Prosecutions under the Bail Act 1994. READ MORE: Tasmanian Government makes alterations to state land tax obligations Justice Pearce considered the financial impacts on Ms Wooders of the forfeiture. "The overriding consideration is maintenance of the integrity of the bail system by emphasis on the purposes to be served by provision of the surety, the importance of the obligation it imposes and the consequences of the breach," he said. In June 2020 Ms Wooders provided a $10,000 bail surety on behalf of Mr Williams who had pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and had been committed to appear in the Supreme Court for trial on October 12. The magistrate who provided bail sought that Mr Williams reside at an address in Waverley and be present between 10pm and 7am, that he not contact a named person and that Ms Wooders provide the cash surety. Justice Pearce said that at the time Ms Wooders paid the surety the risk that Mr Wiliams may not comply was obvious to any reasonable observer. READ MORE: Government's state of the state address main focus for parliament "Mr Williams had a long history of drug use, offending and non-compliance with community-based sentencing and parole orders," Justice Pearce said. In October Mr Williams sought a variation of the bail address and Ms Wooders agreed to the change. "Mr Williams breached the conditions of his bail by being absent from his bail address during the curfew hours on November 16, December 18 and December 23, 2020," Justice Pearce said. Mr Williams later pleaded guilty to the breach of bail charges. The Crown made application for foreiture of the surety in January 2021. In a hearing Ms Wooders expressed concern that she had not been told about the breaches until after they had occurred but declined to make any further submission. "Thus I have no evidence about her financial circumstances, the source of the funds used to meet the surety or the effect on her should I make the order that the sum be forfeited," he said. READ MORE: Crumb rubber funds expected to reduce Tasmanian tyre waste "Nor is there any evidence of what steps, if any, the respondent took to attempt to ensure that Mr Williams complied with the conditions of his bail." Justice Pearce said that forfeiture of such a sum may have a significant impact on the respondent and possibly result in financial hardship. "In general terms however, a court should take care in attributing significant weight to consideration of financial hardship," Justice Pearce said. "To do so would discourage proper consideration of provision of the surety in the first place, would undermine the importance of understanding the genuineness of the surety and would reduce the incentive to discourage the breach." READ MORE: Five-year fallow deer plan outlined following calls for support In a separate development last week Mr Wiliams was remanded in custody on allegations of breaching a family violence order and assault on February 22, 2022. The case was adjourned until March 10 at 11.30am

