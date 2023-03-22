The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Robert Craig Williams jailed for failing to comply with drug treatment order

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated March 22 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magistrate not entertained by Robert Craig Williams

A man placed on a drug treatment order for trafficking in a controlled substance has failed to comply with the order.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.