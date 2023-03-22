Magistrate not entertained by Robert Craig Williams

A man placed on a drug treatment order for trafficking in a controlled substance has failed to comply with the order.
Robert Craig Williams, 38, was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday. In sentencing, Magistrate Sharon Cure said the DTO Williams was placed on, on August 16, 2022, failed to achieve its purpose.
"He said he would return clean tests, which would result in the cusps of massive change," Ms Cure said.
"He then did not appear in court and a warrant was issued when he failed to appear on September 21, 2022. He was remanded on October 9, 2022, and has been in custody since," she said.
Ms Cure said Williams did not produce a single clean test while on the order but had engaged well in court and spoke honestly about his progress.
She said Williams had a complicated history concerning drug addiction and said he had been "institutionalised". However, the court was told Williams had shown a level of compliance and his commitment was described as sporadic.
Ms Cure said Williams had a long history of family violence and sentenced him for breaching a family violence order.
Regarding deferred sentence matters, which involved selling meth between November 16, 2020, and January 22, 2021, the court was told Williams was also in possession of $6500 in cash and 11.82 grams of meth at the time.
Williams was sentenced to 24 months in jail and will have to serve 12 months of prison before he is eligible for parole.
He will be eligible for parole on June 26, 2023.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.