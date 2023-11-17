The Examinersport
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Sport/Football

NTFA women out for glory as coaches announced for 2024 state carnival

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
November 17 2023 - 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NTFA women's representative coaches Ash Smith (senior) and Hayley Whyte (under-20). Picture by Craig George
NTFA women's representative coaches Ash Smith (senior) and Hayley Whyte (under-20). Picture by Craig George

"We want to win both games and we want to win the cup."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.