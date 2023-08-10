Launceston captain Hayley Whyte will enter rare air when she plays her 150th senior women's football match in the NTFAW premier division on Saturday.
And the Blues versus South Launceston round 14 clash at Windsor Park has been made even more special with a surprise.
"My sister is in the navy and lives in Sydney with my nephew and her husband," Whyte said.
"My family tried to keep it from me that they were coming down. They fly in on Thursday and she's never watched me play a game of football ever."
Whyte's older sister Kiah and her nine-month-old nephew Sebastian will be among those cheering the loudest this weekend for the loyal defender.
The 26-year-old started her career when she was 14 (2012) and went straight into seniors for Launceston in the Tasmanian Women's League (TWL) which evolved into the TSLW in 2017.
"I used to run water for Uni-Mowbray when I was about 12 or 13 as my uncle coached there," she said.
"At half-time, I just kicked the ball around and we went down to a Launceston training and Michael Quill was my first coach."
Whyte described what it was like playing seniors at such a young age.
"Going out there as a young girl, you see girls in their 30s playing and it was intimidating," she said.
Looking over the Windsor Park field, Whyte recalled her debut.
"We played Clarence here and I copped a bit of an off-the-ball bump from an older girl," she said.
"I went to get up and then my teammates got stuck into her. I just walked away. I knew they had my back from day one."
The one-club player has never missed a season and has only ever played seniors because there were no junior women's competitions at the time.
She highlighted what had changed during her career.
"When I started playing there was probably only six or seven teams whereas now in Hobart I'm pretty sure the SFL have two or three divisions," she said.
"There's two divisions up here in the NTFA and the North-West Coast have a division as well."
Whyte, 26, is a four-time premiership player with the Blues, twice in the now disbanded TSL women's competition, and then back-to-back (2021-22) flags in the NTFAW premier division.
She took on the captaincy this year, a role she is enjoying.
"I do a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff as captain, so I don't really give the big rev up. That's what my vice-captain Madison Shaw does," she said.
"This year we've struggled a bit with numbers and it was an emotional pre-season for me because we were in the unknown."
Despite winning last year's premiership, it was uncertain whether the Blues would have enough players to field a team this year.
"We've certainly improved, we've given most of our junior girls a taste of what it's like playing senior football because we have most of them coming up next year," Whyte said.
"No one expected us to win any games and we've won two which is an outstanding effort by our girls and hats off to Ivo (coach Ivo Agostini). He got thrown in the job about six weeks out from our season."
Whyte has played representative footy for the NTFA and represented Tassie while playing for the Thunder Devils - a combination of Tasmanian and Northern Territory players - in 2015.
NTFAW premier women's matches
Launceston v South Launceston at Windsor Park
Bridgenorth v Scottsdale at Bridgenorth Recreation Ground
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
