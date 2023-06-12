SFL have claimed bragging rights against the NTFA at North Hobart Oval with wins in the Women's All-Stars Series under-20 and senior matches.
In the senior clash, it was a hot start to the first quarter for SFL as they kicked a goal just 90 seconds into the match.
But NTFA were able to generate an instant reply, with winger Alice Robinson kicking truly from the pocket to level the scores.
Robinson's Bridgenorth teammate Emily McKinnell was on fire early in the match, creating opportunities in the forward half for NTFA.
South Launceston's Liana Freestone also featured prominently for the black and white, but at the first break SFL held an eight-point lead.
Abbey Green showed her ability in the second term, competing hard in marking contests before finally gaining some space.
Taking a strong mark 15 metres out, she chose not to wait, playing on and kicking NTFA's second goal of the match.
She repeated the trick minutes later in near identical fashion as the Northern outfit closed the margin down to five points at half-time.
The third quarter was more of the same for Green, with her diving mark in the goal-square off a McKinnell snap resulting in the first major of the half.
Co-captain Jennifer Guy had also been instrumental to the Northern fightback, with her contest work giving her side first use of the football more often than not.
McKinnell's quick kick from the contest gave the visitors their fourth in succession as they extended their lead to eight points.
SFL were on a mission in the last quarter as the tempo lifted significantly.
While NTFA's defence initially withheld the Southern onslaught, they were eventually breached with two quick goals giving the hosts a six-point lead.
The visitors responded and were knocking the door down in search of an equalising goal and came closest in the final 15 seconds.
A wayward exit kick from the SFL defence gave Robinson an opportunity to collect; she shrugged off her opponent before a slight slip meant her snap on goal went wide of the mark.
The siren went moments after with SFL running out winners.
Following the match NTFA coach Ashley Smith expressed his regret for his side's slow start.
"They jumped us, they got a bit of a ascendancy early, we were playing a bit of catch-up footy," he said.
"Finally we played a good brand of football and it come down to the last quarter where it was a battle that could have went either way and the South girls come out on top and they deserve the win."
Crediting his Northern team for their improvement from last season, Smith accepted the inconsistency that came with 10 debutants but said lessons must be learnt for their next match against NWFL.
Earlier in the day in the under-20 match, SFL proved far too strong for their Northern counterparts, winning 12.5 (77) to 1.2 (8).
NTFA were unable to match SFL's skills around the contest and lacked a little bit of poise going forwards, however, their effort could not be questioned.
Despite their lack of scoring, the visitors were able to bring the ball forwards on plenty of occasions but were unable to break through SFL's strong defensive unit.
Mimi Brown was one of the best for NTFA, repelling attack after attack in a defiant display.
Isabelle Lord was the lone goal-kicker after she nailed one off the ground from 20 metres out.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
