The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Women's All-Stars Series: SFL beat NTFA in nail-biting clash

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
June 12 2023 - 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SFL's women's representative team celebrate their six-point victory over NTFA. Picture by Anthony Corke, Solstice Digital
SFL's women's representative team celebrate their six-point victory over NTFA. Picture by Anthony Corke, Solstice Digital

SFL have claimed bragging rights against the NTFA at North Hobart Oval with wins in the Women's All-Stars Series under-20 and senior matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.